Global Board Sports Market Expected To Reach $35 Billion By 2030, With A Strong CAGR Of 6.9%

The global market for Board Sports, valued at US$20.4 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach an estimated size of US$35 billion by 2030, boasting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Summer Boardsports are expected to lead this expansion with a projected CAGR of 7.5%.
Key Highlights from the Report: Summer Boardsports Taking the Lead:
Summer Boardsports are projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.5%, reaching a market value of US$32.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of activities such as surfing and skateboarding. Steady Growth in Snowboarding:
The Snowboarding segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 0.8% over the next eight years, maintaining its position within the market. U.S. Market Valued at $10 Billion:
The Board Sports market in the United States is estimated at US$10 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's strong presence in the industry. China's Prominent Growth:
China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching a projected market size of US$2 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing interest in board sports. Global Competitive Landscape:
The report features 248 key competitors in the Board Sports market, including industry leaders such as Adidas AG, Billabong International Ltd., and Aropec Sports Corporation.
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and inflation concerns, governments are working to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022 Surfing Gear Businesses Remain Alive & Kicking during COVID-19 Pandemic YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April 2020, June 2020, October 2020, December 2020, and March 2021 Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through Digitalization Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in 2021-2022 Season Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Board Sports: A Prelude Insight into Key Segments Summer Board Sports Snowboarding Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport Economic Conditions Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base Board Sports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Board Sports Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Regional Landscape Key Board Sports Markets Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports Evolution of Surfing Surfboards: An Introduction Global Market Prospects & Outlook Skiing and Snowboarding Market Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination Competition Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Board Sports Market: 2020 Recent Market Activity World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging Prospects Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021 Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers World Surfing Participation by Age Group: 2021 Key Technological Advances That Are Transforming Surfing Experience Modular Collapsible Surfboard Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level Surf Forecasting Improves Participation 3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing Drone Technology for Surfing Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones Major Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with Functionality & Fashion Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth Windsurfing Sustains Hold Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets Kiteboarding Participation in the US (in Millions): (2011-2020) Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options Splitboarding Gains Popularity Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global Warming & Climate Change Adapting to Change Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard & Snowboard Space Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest Demographics of Winter Sports Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hitting Retail Stores Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
