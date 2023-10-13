Global Board Sports Market Expected To Reach $35 Billion By 2030, With A Strong CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board Sports - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Board Sports, valued at US$20.4 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach an estimated size of US$35 billion by 2030, boasting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Summer Boardsports are expected to lead this expansion with a projected CAGR of 7.5%.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Summer Boardsports are projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.5%, reaching a market value of US$32.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of activities such as surfing and skateboarding.The Snowboarding segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 0.8% over the next eight years, maintaining its position within the market.The Board Sports market in the United States is estimated at US$10 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's strong presence in the industry.China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching a projected market size of US$2 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing interest in board sports.The report features 248 key competitors in the Board Sports market, including industry leaders such as Adidas AG, Billabong International Ltd., and Aropec Sports Corporation.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and inflation concerns, governments are working to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Surfing Gear Businesses Remain Alive & Kicking during COVID-19 Pandemic

YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April 2020, June 2020, October 2020, December 2020, and March 2021

Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride

Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through Digitalization

Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in 2021-2022 Season

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Board Sports: A Prelude

Insight into Key Segments

Summer Board Sports

Snowboarding

Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market

Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport

Economic Conditions

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Board Sports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Board Sports Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Regional Landscape

Key Board Sports Markets

Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports

Evolution of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Skiing and Snowboarding Market

Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Board Sports Market: 2020

Recent Market Activity World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging Prospects

Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Age Group: 2021

Key Technological Advances That Are Transforming Surfing Experience

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Major Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment

Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment

Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with Functionality & Fashion

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Windsurfing Sustains Hold

Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets

Kiteboarding Participation in the US (in Millions): (2011-2020)

Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport

Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options

Splitboarding Gains Popularity

Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global Warming & Climate Change

Adapting to Change

Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard & Snowboard Space

Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability

Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest

Demographics of Winter Sports

Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth

Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hitting Retail Stores

Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

