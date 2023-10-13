Novo Nordisk Raises Sales And Operating Profit Outlook For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 October 2023 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the sales and operating profit growth at constant exchange rates (CER) for the first nine months of 2023 and that the full-year sales and operating profit outlook at CER have been raised. In the first nine months of 2023, Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 33% and operating profit increased by 37% both at CER.

Profit and loss (CER) Third quarter 2023 First nine months 2023 Sales growth 38% 33% Operating profit growth (EBIT) 47% 37%

The sales outlook for 2023 is updated, primarily reflecting higher full-year expectations for Ozempic® volumes sold in the US and gross-to-net sales adjustments for Ozempic® and Wegovy® in the US.

Outlook 2023 (CER) Expectations 10 August Expectations 13 October Sales growth 27-33% 32-38% Operating profit growth (EBIT) 31-37% 40-46%

Novo Nordisk's full disclosure of the financial results for the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 2 November 2023.

The above expectations are based on assumptions including those described on pages 15 and 16 of the Financial report for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 (Company Announcement No 52/2023).

The forward-looking statements on page 22 of the Financial report for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 (Company Announcement No 52/2023) also apply to this company announcement.

