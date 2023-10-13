GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) Makes 'Eye-Popping Progress' In Space Recognized For Reliable, Robust Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) announces the availability of a broadcast titled,“Safety, Stability and Upside in Uncertain Times.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit:

“Gold has proved, over hundreds and even thousands of years, to be a reliable store of value,” stated a recent“U.S. News & World Report” article, which further observed that“whatever events happen, gold has a robust value that stays relatively consistent over time in terms of its purchasing power.” The article notes that gold can compete against other relatively safe investments such as the U.S. dollar and treasuries, but“because the Fed's efforts to combat inflation appear to be working, gold looks increasingly attractive compared to assets like [treasuries].”

With that backdrop, the eye-popping progress made by GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) in the past several months may prove to be particularly promising. The company reported a whopping 170% increase in revenues year over year in 2022, has no long-term debt, and is on a tear adding owned assets to the balance sheet.

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gemstone, gold and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX is a producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished:

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office



NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN





Tags gold mning gemstones jewelry $GEMZ strategic investment investing in gold