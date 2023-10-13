CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.19 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2023.
About CSW Industrials
| Dividend Amount:
| $0.19
| Record Date:
| October 27, 2023
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2023
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
