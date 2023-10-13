Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, held October 12th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section. Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 17th. October 12 th

Presentation Ticker(s) Redsense Medical AB OTCQX: RDSNF | Spotlight: REDS Kneat, Solutions OTCQX: KSIOF | TSX: KSI Revolve Renewable Power Corp. OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | Nasdaq: NVX |ASX: NVX Gram Car Carriers ASA OTCQX: GCCRF | Oslo Bors: GCC Aquafil S.p.A. OTCQX: ECNLF | Borsa Italiana: ECNL



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

