Maverick Releases New Song To Celebrate National Coffee Week (16Th-22Nd Oct)

Track Title: I Love Coffee Culture Genre: Pop Launch Date: 16th October 2023 ISRC Code: GXBDY2300001 / GXBDY2300002

EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Maverick is virtual reality band, launched in June 2023.I Love Coffee Culture is the band's first song release, with many more to follow over the coming months.It was set by John Cristal - the song writer and occasionally a vocalist ...and as soon as he can play the guitar well, he's hoping to be one of the musicians too! : )Some of the guest musicians include Paul Feesey, Luiz Morais, Ines Lobet & Graham Noon, who not only plays keyboards but he is also a fantastic producer and sound engineer.Maverick's music is probably best described as 'easy listening' pop but perhaps with a little hint of folk music and occasionally some Latino mixed in."Coffee culture is such a great way of bringing people together. When you walk into a coffee shop and look around you can see all the different social interactions going on." Comments Maverick's singer-songwriter, John Cristal.Contact Maverick at and please mention Radio Pluggers !

