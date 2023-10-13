Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market Size To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2031 | At A CAGR Of 9.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market

Rising demand for next-generation SMS firewall from mobile network operators & popularity of mobile marketing via SMS extend profitable opportunities to market.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market By Component (Platform, Services), By SMS Type (Application-To-Person (A2P) Messages, Person-To-Application (P2A) Messages), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic, International SMS Traffic), By End User (BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Government And Public Sector, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The short message service firewall market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report:

SMS firewall assist in protecting the network from SMS fraud and scam along with preventing any unwanted access to the network. The services enable operator to allow what traffic can be transported through network. It offers signaling and content filtering capabilities. Furthermore, the technology is extensively utilized across various industry verticals such as government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance and media and entertainment. It is being adopted by large as well as small and medium enterprises.

Growing adoption of app-to-person messaging and growing concerns about privacy and security are factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market. Additionally, combating illegal SMS activities such as SMS spoofing, SMS phishing, and SMS spamming has increased the market size of Short Message Service (SMS) firewalls. However, the lack of technical know-how among users and the rise of cyber-attacks have hindered the growth of the short message service firewall Industry. In contrast, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls is a hugely profitable opportunity for the growth of the SMS firewall industry.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

AdaptiveMobile Security, BICS

Cellusys

Comviva

Infobip Ltd.

Mobileum

Monty Mobile

Proofpoint, Sinch

TATA Communications and Many More

Region wise, the SMS firewall market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly digitized technological sector, which requires a higher degree of network monitoring, fueling the demand for SMS firewall in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing internet penetration and the growing number of cyber threats in the region.

Buy Now:

SMS Firewall defends mobile networks against all SMS-based messaging attacks and provides full protection and control over all messaging on the network. All messages are routed through the firewall, analysed, and classified. This means even those to outbound roamers are screened. Furthermore, spam events can be automatically detected and blocked. After a fraudulent or suspicious A2P SMS has been blocked, the message sender can be informed that their message was delivered, when in fact it has been removed from the network. Alternatively, grey or suspicious A2P SMS messages can be modified to include a warning to the recipient. The significant adoption of alternative approaches in the coming years due to factors such as an increased emphasis on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes is expected to drive the growth of the short message service (SMS) firewall market.

Market Dynamics and Transformations

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

Trending Reports:

Workplace Safety Market:

Network Performance Monitoring Market:

Cloud Access Security Broker Market:

Strategy Consulting Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports Insights” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research