Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has transferred 4,200 Tryg shares at DKK 136.63 for a total amount of DKK 573,825 on 13 October 2023.
