Chemoinformatics Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Demand And Forecast 2023-2028

Chemoinformatics Market Research Report 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global chemoinformatics market on the basis of application (chemical analysis, drug discovery, drug validation, others) and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“Chemoinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the chemoinformatics market?

The global chemoinformatics market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during 2023-2028.

Chemoinformatics is a multidisciplinary field that combines principles of chemistry, computer science, and information technology to analyze and manage chemical data. It involves the use of computational methods and tools to extract valuable insights from vast datasets related to chemical compounds, their properties, and their interactions.

Chemoinformatics plays a crucial role in drug discovery, materials science, and chemical research. One of its primary applications is in drug discovery, where chemoinformatics helps researchers identify potential drug candidates by analyzing the chemical structures of compounds and predicting their biological activities. It also aids in the optimization of existing drugs by analyzing their molecular properties and interactions.

Chemoinformatics Market Growth Factors and Trends:

The rising drug discovery and development represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. In line with this, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors heavily rely on chemoinformatics to expedite the drug discovery process. It helps in the virtual screening of chemical compounds, predicting their properties, and identifying potential drug candidates, reducing the time and cost involved in bringing new drugs to market.

In addition to this, chemoinformatics plays a pivotal role in materials science by aiding in the design and discovery of novel materials with desirable properties. Researchers use it to model and analyze the structure-property relationships of materials, which is leading to the development of advanced materials for various applications. The rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in chemoinformatics is revolutionizing data analysis and prediction. These technologies enable the development of predictive models for chemical properties and interactions, which enhances research efficiency.

Other factors, such as chemical database management, personalized medicine, environmental chemistry, chemical safety and compliance, chemical education, and market research and competitive analysis are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry:

Chemoinformatics Companies:

.Agilent Technologies Inc.

.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

.BioSolveIT GmbH, BIOVIA (Dassault Systèmes)

.ChemAxon, Inc.

.Eurofins CEREP SA (Eurofins Panlabs Inc.)

.Jubilant Biosys Inc.

.Molecular Discovery Ltd.

.OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

.Schrödinger Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

.Chemical Analysis

.Drug Discovery

.Drug Validation

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Asia Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

