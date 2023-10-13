Harvia Plc's Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 13, 2023 at 3.00 P.M. EEST





Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2023 and interim reports in 2024 as follows:



8 February 2024 Financial statements bulletin for 2023

3 May 2024 January−March 2024 interim report

8 August 2024 Half-year (January−June) 2024 financial report 7 November 2024 January−September 2024 interim report

Harvia's electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2023, will be published during the week starting 11 March 2024 (week 11/2024).

Harvia's Annual General meeting will be held on 26 April 2024 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.





Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440







