Knitwear For All Ages: From Kids To Seniors, Everyone Can Stay Stylishly Warm By PMI

Growing popularity of knitted sportswear such as pants, t-shirts, socks, shorts, etc. has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. The beneficial properties such as it resist wrinkles, has good thermal insulation property has further driven the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for high-performance and lightweight clothing is expected to fuel the demand for Knitwear Market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In November 2021, the National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate Muskan Soni launched new knitwear brand called as 'Khajoor' with its maiden collection of 'Move' featured with hand-knitted accessories and garments.

Analyst View:

Growing popularity of various types of knitwear owing to increasing trend of social media has fruitful the demand for target market growth. Further, launch of newest designs, patterns, styles, and trendy colors with asymmetric patchwork, letter pattern craft and Scandi folk style by manufacturers to strengthen knitwear market is likely to propel market growth.

Market Growth:



Consumer Demand: Knitwear, including sweaters, cardigans, and other knitted clothing items, remains popular among consumers due to its comfort and versatility. As fashion trends evolve, designers and manufacturers continue to innovate with new styles and materials, which keeps consumer interest high.

Sustainability: With increasing awareness of environmental issues, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. Knitwear can be made from natural and recycled materials, contributing to its popularity in the sustainable fashion market.

Technology Advancements: The knitwear industry has benefited from technological advancements, such as computerized knitting machines and 3D knitting technology, which allow for more efficient and precise production of knitwear items. These innovations can reduce production costs and improve quality.

E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to shop for knitwear online, leading to increased sales and market reach for knitwear brands. Many knitwear manufacturers have expanded their online presence to cater to a broader customer base. Seasonal Demand: Knitwear is particularly popular during the fall and winter seasons. As global temperatures fluctuate, there is a growing need for lightweight, transitional knitwear items for year-round use, which can further boost sales.

Request Free Pdf copy of the report:



Report scope: