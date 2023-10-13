Recloser Market To Reach USD 2.4 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the recloser market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 2.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.4%.

The aging infrastructure of the electricity grid is a major factor driving the market growth. Many power distribution systems worldwide are aging and require upgrades. According to the White House, over 70% of the U.S. electricity infrastructure is over 25 years old. Therefore, reclosers are essential for efficient and reliable power distribution. Additionally, these systems isolate and separate transient fault lines, preventing long outages. Minimizing manual staff involvement leads to an increased adoption of recloser and market expansion.

The growing incidences of power outages, such as severe weather, transmission overload, human error, and animal interference, are increasing the demand for reclosers. According to Climate Central, in 2021, major power outages in the U.S. resulted from weather-related causes, accounting for approximately 135 outages. Animal interference is a major cause of power outages. According to The Nature Conservancy, it causes annual power loss for around 13 million US citizens. However, recloser technology can prevent many outages by detecting problems and cutting off the power supply. It then turns the power back on instantly to check if the issue has been resolved, thereby preventing permanent damage to the lines that could cause a blackout. This has led to a surge in demand for Recloser technology.

Segmentation Overview:

The global recloser market has been segmented into phase type, control type, voltage type, insulation medium, and region. The electronic recloser segment held the dominant position in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to their various benefits, such as ease of customization and programming and advanced protection, metering, and automation functionality.

Recloser Market Report Highlights:

The global recloser market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2032.

The growing cases of aging electrical infrastructure propels the demand for reclosers.

The single-phase segment accounted for a significant market share in 2022. These are used in single-phase lines such as branches or taps of a three-phase feeder or smaller networks.

The electronic recloser segment held the dominant position in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to their various benefits, such as ease of customization and programming and advanced protection, metering, and automation functionality.

Some prominent players in the recloser market report include ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, S&C Electric Company, GRW Electric Co., Eaton, Cummins Inc., NOJA Power, ENTEC Electric & Electronic, Tavrida Electric Global, Arteche, BRUSH Group, IIjin Electric, Hughes Power System, and Solomon Corporation among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2022, G&W Electric launched the world's first sub-transmission recloser, having a voltage rating of 72.5 kV. Its features include prompt resistance with automated restoration for transient faults.

In 2023, Consumers Energy announced plans to install 123 new automatic transfer reclosers (ATR) in its distribution network to prevent power outages and improve electric reliability. The ATRs are set to be installed on the lines most impacted by the outages.

Recloser Market Segmentation:

By Phase Type: Single phase, three phase, others.

By Control Type: Electric, hydraulic, others.

By Voltage Type: Low, medium, high

By Insulation Medium: Oil, vacuum

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

