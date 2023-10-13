Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To New Orleans And Surrounding Cities.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Meghan SalerianNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into New Orleans, LA and surrounding cities . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.Dr. Karen Whala, Drs. Gary and Bethany Hsia joined as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“I believe there is no greater final gift you can give your beloved companion than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, stress free and painless transition in the comfort of home. A place surrounded by all their family and the smells, sounds and familiarity they hold dear. In my role as a dedicated in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I consistently witness the heartfelt appreciation that fills a pet owner's heart when they have the opportunity to bestow upon their beloved pet, this last, compassionate gift, says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.“I decided to start an in-home euthanasia service to help not only our pet parents, but also our clinics, to ensure their clients, and patients, are being treated with the utmost care, empathy, and love during this difficult time. I chose to partner with CodaPets to make this process effortless and easy on all involved.” says Dr. Meghan Salerian. Dr Salerian graduated from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2012. From there, she was an ER veterinarian in Washington DC for 4 years. She and her husband moved to New Orleans in 2016 when Dr. Salerian transitioned into doing relief work to be able to help more clinics, and patients, and provide care to those around.Dr Salerian's motivation comes from an early age; she says“I knew I always wanted to be a veterinarian since a young age. I grew up overseas and started volunteering at local shelters and clinics in Malaysia at 7 years old. I was drawn to the mystery and science of it all, as well as the intense bond to help animals do all kind. Growing up, my brother and I both got a puppy. Unfortunately his puppy wasn't thriving and started to go downhill pretty quickly. We took him to the local vet and I was able to watch them put him to sleep. I was 10 years old at the time, and watching our puppy who was struggling to survive have a since of calm and peacefully pass away, was what drove me even more into this profession. I realized that it was the last true gift we could give a pet, no more suffering.”Dr. Salerian services New Orleans and surrounding cities including Harvey, Gretna, Marrero, Westwego, Metairie, Arabi, Chalmatte, Belle Chasse, and Kenner.How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) WorksPet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet's website.Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-Home Pet Euthanasia1. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.2.) Comfort and Familiarity: In-home dog or cat euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by the entire family and familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.3. Privacy and Time: In-home dog or cat euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in New Orleans. Group aftercare begins at $220 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 25 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

