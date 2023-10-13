(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong Leads Losses in Asia

















Hong Kong stocks fall more than 2%, leading losses in the wider Asia-Pacific markets fell as investors digest China's inflation and trade data for September.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gave back 178.67 points, or 1.8%, to 32,315.99.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng backpedaled 424.76 points, or 2.3%, to 17,813.45, ending its streak at six, dragged by the consumer cyclicals sector.

Leading the index's losses is e-commerce giant JD, which slumped as much as 12% to its lowest in a year. Chow Tai Fook Jewelry fell 5.2%, and Haidilao lost 4.2%. Automobile company Zhongsheng Group was down 4.9%.

Other index heavyweights are also in the red. Baidu is down 5.2%, while Alibaba and Meituan are lower by 3.4% and 3.9% respectively.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 38.97 points, or 1.1%, to 3,663.41.

China's consumer price index for September came in flat, lower than a 0.2% climb which analysts polled by Reuters expected. China also reported a 2.5% decline for its producer price index, compared to Reuters' estimates of a 2.4% drop.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex deleted 43.34 points, or 0.3%, to 16,782.57.

In Korea, the Kospi index descended 23.67 points, or 1%, 2,456.15.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dipped 32.9 points, or 1%, to 3,185.79.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 26.36 points, or 0.2%, to 11,265.72.

In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 39.95 points, or 0.6%, to 7,051.03.























