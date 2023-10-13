(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Hong Kong Leads Losses in Asia
Hong Kong stocks fall more than 2%, leading losses in the wider Asia-Pacific markets fell as investors digest China's inflation and trade data for September.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gave back 178.67 points, or 1.8%, to 32,315.99.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng backpedaled 424.76 points, or 2.3%, to 17,813.45, ending its streak at six, dragged by the consumer cyclicals sector.
Leading the index's losses is e-commerce giant JD, which slumped as much as 12% to its lowest in a year. Chow Tai Fook Jewelry fell 5.2%, and Haidilao lost 4.2%. Automobile company Zhongsheng Group was down 4.9%.
Other index heavyweights are also in the red. Baidu is down 5.2%, while Alibaba and Meituan are lower by 3.4% and 3.9% respectively.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 38.97 points, or 1.1%, to 3,663.41.
China's consumer price index for September came in flat, lower than a 0.2% climb which analysts polled by Reuters expected. China also reported a 2.5% decline for its producer price index, compared to Reuters' estimates of a 2.4% drop.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex deleted 43.34 points, or 0.3%, to 16,782.57.
In Korea, the Kospi index descended 23.67 points, or 1%, 2,456.15.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dipped 32.9 points, or 1%, to 3,185.79.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 26.36 points, or 0.2%, to 11,265.72.
In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 39.95 points, or 0.6%, to 7,051.03.
MENAFN13102023000212011056ID1107237464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.