Digital Transformation Of Smes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the portal "Azexport" of the Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms (IITCM) Aykhan Gadashov and head of the Digital Trade Centre Ismat Mehraliyeva took part in the event "Digital Transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises" in the Eastern Partnership countries, organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), Azernews reports.

A said that digitalization is a priority for most countries in the world.

"The application of digitalization in healthcare, education, social and economic spheres is rapidly expanding in the world. In our country, this direction is being seriously supported. To this end, various state programs are being adopted and new projects are being implemented. As an example, we can mention such digital initiatives as the creation of the internet portal "Azexport" to provide access to foreign markets through digital platforms and online marketing of products manufactured in the country in any part of the world.

Later Head of the portal provided information about the project to be implemented jointly with GIZ to update the portal "azerp" created by IITKM with the latest digital capabilities.

It should be noted that the internet platform "Azerp", which is planned to be improved with the support of GIZ, provides entrepreneurs with digital opportunities to manage the resources of the enterprise. Using the portal's capabilities, entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of opportunities in 50 areas, such as warehouse, logistics, human resources, and e-commerce.