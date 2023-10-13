Digital Transformation Of Smes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the portal "Azexport" of the Centre for Analysis and
Communication of Economic Reforms (IITCM) Aykhan Gadashov and head
of the Digital Trade Centre Ismat Mehraliyeva took part in the
event "Digital Transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises" in
the Eastern Partnership countries, organized by the German Society
for International Cooperation (GIZ), Azernews reports.
A said that digitalization is a priority for most
countries in the world.
"The application of digitalization in healthcare, education,
social and economic spheres is rapidly expanding in the world. In
our country, this direction is being seriously supported. To this
end, various state programs are being adopted and new projects are
being implemented. As an example, we can mention such digital
initiatives as the creation of the internet portal "Azexport" to
provide access to foreign markets through digital platforms and
online marketing of products manufactured in the country in any
part of the world.
Later Head of the portal provided information about the project
to be implemented jointly with GIZ to update the portal "azerp"
created by IITKM with the latest digital capabilities.
It should be noted that the internet platform "Azerp", which is
planned to be improved with the support of GIZ, provides
entrepreneurs with digital opportunities to manage the resources of
the enterprise. Using the portal's capabilities, entrepreneurs will
be able to take advantage of opportunities in 50 areas, such as
warehouse, logistics, human resources, and e-commerce.

