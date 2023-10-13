President Ilham Aliyev Attends Ceremony To Award President Shavkat Mirziyoyev


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony to confer the CIS Badge of Honor upon President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been held in Bishkek.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state participated in the event.

