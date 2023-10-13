Russians Shell Car With Drone In Kherson Region - One Dead And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired from a drone at a car with civilians in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, causing one death and one injury.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army fired on Beryslav. There is one dead and one injured," he said in a statement.

As noted, the occupants hit a car with people with a kamikaze drone. There were two local residents in the car.

A 34-year-old woman died on the spot due to numerous injuries. Her 36-year-old husband was hospitalized in an extremely serious condition.

Two killed as Russians shellregion 100 times in past day

Two people were also injured when a grenade was dropped from a drone. These are a 79-year-old woman who was hospitalized in moderate condition and a man who suffered an acubarotrauma, injuries to his limbs, head, and back.

As reported, over the past day, October 12, Russian troops fired 100 times in the Kherson region, killing two people.