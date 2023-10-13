Uzbekistan To Take Part In Co-Op Among CIS Nations President Mirziyoyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Uzbekistan will participate in every possible way in the cooperation of the CIS countries, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a speech at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports.

The president noted that over the past few years Uzbekistan has already implemented 24 industry activities of the CIS countries and that, in general, the country is already implementing 65 activities.

"For the first time in the history of the CIS in 2020, we were chairmen, for which I thank Sadyr Japarov, Sergey Lebedev and all my colleagues present at the meeting today. Uzbekistan will try to comply with and promote all decisions and initiatives adopted by the CIS," he said.

Meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in narrow and expanded structures were held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.