Uzbekistan To Take Part In Co-Op Among CIS Nations President Mirziyoyev

will participate in every possible way in the cooperation of the
CIS countries, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
during a speech at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State,
The president noted that over the past few years Uzbekistan has
already implemented 24 industry activities of the CIS countries and
that, in general, the country is already implementing 65
activities.
"For the first time in the history of the CIS in 2020, we were
chairmen, for which I thank Sadyr Japarov, Sergey Lebedev and all
my colleagues present at the meeting today. Uzbekistan will try to
comply with and promote all decisions and initiatives adopted by
the CIS," he said.
Meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) in narrow and expanded structures were
held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.
