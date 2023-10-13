Azerbaijan Moots Co-Op Prospects Between Tax Departments Of Türkiye And Malaysia (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The 18th annual
technical conference of the Association of Tax Authorities of
Islamic Countries (ATAIC) on "Taxation of Digital Economy" was held
in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports.
According to the State Tax Service, Azerbaijan, which
participated in the event as an observer country, was represented
by a delegation headed by the head of the State Tax Service under
the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli.
Within the framework of the event, sessions were held on the
formation of the environment of digitalization of the economy, the
main features of the digital economy, and issues of taxation
regulation.
The sessions addressed the creation of normative acts to
regulate the digital environment in the economy, the challenges for
tax systems in the context of a constant increase in the share of
the digital economy in economic activity.
The activity of the joint working group established between the
State Tax Service of Azerbaijan and the Tax Service Department of
Türkiye and possibilities of strengthening relations between the
tax authorities were also discussed.
In the framework of the visit, the head of the Tax Service of
Azerbaijan also met with the General Executive Director of the Tax
Administration of Malaysia Datuk Dr. Mohd Nizom Sairi. The sides
exchanged views on ATAIC activities, administrative experience
related to tax policy in Islamic countries, as well as
opportunities to expand bilateral ties, including mutual
cooperation between tax authorities.
