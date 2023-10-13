Tea Extract Market Projected To Surpass US$ 4.417 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of 5.19%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The tea extract market is expected to grow at a 5.19% CAGR in the forecasted period to reach a market size worth US$4,417.978 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tea extract market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4,417.978 million by 2028.The prime factors propelling the tea extract market growth are increasing demand for tea-based beverages, growing awareness of the health benefits of tea, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding retail landscape.Tea extract is a concentrated form of tea that is made by extracting the soluble components of tea leaves using water or other solvents. Tea extract is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of food and beverage products, as well as in dietary supplements and personal care products. The tea extract market is seeing a growing number of new product developments, such as the launch of tea extract-based functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care products. This is being driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic products, as well as the growing awareness of the health benefits of tea.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in November 2022, Layn Natural Components, a manufacturer of botanical extract ingredients, has expanded its line of tea extracts to include an Instant Tea Extract powder line. The tea extract powders are produced using a water extraction process that preserves the flavor and functionality of the tea leaves. Layn's vertically integrated supply chain ensures full traceability of its tea extracts, which are sustainably produced.Access sample report or view details:Based on tea type, the global tea extract market is segmented into green tea, white tea, oolong tea, black tea, and pu'erh tea. Green tea extract is expected to have the highest growth in the coming years. Green tea is a rich source of antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that have been shown to offer several health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases.Based on water solubility, the tea extract market is divided into hot water-soluble extract and cold-water-soluble extract. The cold water soluble extract segment is expected to have higher growth. Cold brew tea is a type of tea that is brewed with cold water instead of hot water. Cold brew tea is becoming increasingly popular due to its smoother flavor and higher caffeine content. Cold water-soluble tea extract is an essential ingredient in cold brew tea.By form, the market is divided into liquid and powder. The powder segment is expected to have higher growth in the global tea extract market during the forecast period. Powdered tea extracts are easier to use and produce than liquid tea extracts. Powdered tea extracts can be easily dissolved in water or other liquids, while liquid tea extracts may require special equipment or techniques to be used.By application, the global tea extract market is divided into food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global tea extract market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of functional beverages, which are beverages that are designed to provide health benefits beyond basic hydration. Tea extract is a popular ingredient in functional beverages due to its high antioxidant content and other health benefits.Geographically, the United States accounts for a significant share of the global tea extract market. The United States is one of the largest consumers of tea in the world, and the demand for tea-based beverages is growing rapidly. This is due to several factors, including the increasing popularity of healthy and functional beverages, the rising demand for convenient and ready-to-drink beverages, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of tea.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the tea extract market that have been covered include Kemin Industries, Inc., Givaudan, Synthite Industries Ltd., Finlays, Martin Bauer Group, FutureCeuticals, Inc., Synergy Flavors, Cymbio Pharma Private Limited, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., and AVT Natural Products Ltd. among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the tea extract market as follows:.BY TEA TYPEoGreen TeaoWhite TeaoOolong TeaoBlack TeaoPu'erh Tea.BY WATER SOLUBILITYoHot Water-Soluble ExtractoCold Water-Soluble Extract.BY FORMoLiquidoPowder.BY APPLICATIONoFoodoBeverageoCosmeticsoPharmaceuticals.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Kemin Industries, Inc..Givaudan.Synthite Industries Ltd..Martin Bauer Group (Martin Bauer GmbH & Co., KG).Synergy Flavors (Carbery Group).Cymbio Pharma Private Limited (Karle Group).Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd..AVT Natural Products Ltd. (AV Thomas Group)Explore More Reports:.Coffee Bean Market:.Organic Tea Market:.Global Tea Market:

