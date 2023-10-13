Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Astaria, An On-Chain NFT Lending Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 13, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Astaria

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce it is now integrated with Astaria , an on-chain NFT lending platform that aims to provide a seamless experience for the native DeFi user. The Astaria protocol allows Strategists to publish loan terms through Vaults, which can accept capital from liquidity providers to be lent to borrowers. Competition between Strategists ensures that borrowers have access to competitive market rates and terms.

To access Astaria with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Astaria via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .