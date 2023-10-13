Energy Min.: Turkiye Eager To Become Gas, Electricity, Minerals Ctr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday that Turkiye was eager to become a center of natural gas, electricity, and minerals center for commerce.

This came in a statement by Bayraktar, transmitted by Anadolu Agency (AA), during his participation in the Russian energy week held in Moscow.

Bayrktar affirmed his intention to become such a facility especially via the Istanbul financial center, noting that efforts would continue forward in this regard.

On the relations with Russia, the Turkish Minister said that relations with Moscow in the energy sector was exemplary, adding that such cooperation also extended in the nuclear energy domain, oil and its derivatives as well as the coal mining sector.

Cooperation in the natural gas field extended to over 40 years revealed Bayktar, adding both countries were eager to continue cooperation in this domain. (end)

to













MENAFN13102023000071011013ID1107237313