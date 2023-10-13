Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 98 Cents To USD 90.27 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 98 cents to USD 90.27 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 91.25 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude futures rose by 18 cents to settle at USD 86 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate oil moved up by 58 cents, settling at USD 82.91 pb. (end) km

