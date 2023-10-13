Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Khalifa Jassem Mohammad

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Friday mourned demise of Sheikh Khalifa Jassem Mohammad Al-Ali Al-Sabah who passed away at the age of 67. (More details in the Arabic item). (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.