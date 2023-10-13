(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



APO Group ( ) reports non-payment by BrandReserve Co., a global media service agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa which prides itself on amplifying the voice of African culture and collaborates with prominent brands such as Nike, Fanta, Discovery, African Bank, Take-a-lot, Burger King, and others.

Despite numerous exchanges with Trevor Ndhlovu, CEO of BrandReserve Co., the payment owed to APO Group in December 2022 has not been received at the time of this announcement.

We advise exercising caution in any financial transactions with BrandReserve Co.

It's essential to note that the operations of APO Group remain unaffected by this situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.