Atlas Agro Selected By U.S. Department Of Energy To Develop Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub

Seattle, WA, Oct. 13, 2023 -- Atlas Agro has been selected to begin award negotiations as part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) development of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, which in total is estimated to receive up to $1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

This selection enables Atlas Agro to enter award negotiations with OCED and work in partnership to establish the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. OCED funding will support Atlas Agro's participation in the Hydrogen Hub through the advancement of planning, detailed design, environmental permitting, and procurement of long-lead equipment.

About DOE's H2Hubs Program:

The Department of Energy's Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) will kickstart a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure while supporting the production, storage, delivery, and end-use of clean hydrogen. Funded by President Biden's Investing in America agenda, the H2Hubs will accelerate the commercial-scale deployment of clean hydrogen-helping generate clean, dispatchable power, create a new form of energy storage, and decarbonize heavy industry and transportation. Together, they will also reduce 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide) emissions from end-uses each year-an amount roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars-and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs across the country while supporting healthier communities and strengthening America's energy security.

Why This Matters:

Atlas Agro's Pacific Green Fertilizer project in Richland, WA is set to be a game-changer. Using just air, water, and renewable energy, the project will produce zero-carbon nitrogen fertilizer. This innovation aims to:



Boost Domestic Nitrogen Production: Improving the availability of nitrogen fertilizer and reducing the reliance of foreign imports to the region.

Slash Carbon Emissions: The project significantly lowers the fertilizer industry's carbon footprint, contributing to the fight against climate change.

Protect Land and Water: By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and producing fertilizers best adapted to precision farming techniques, the project also offers enhanced protection for land and groundwater. Support Green Hydrogen Deployment at Scale: Atlas Agro will anchor the PNW VERTical advanced clean energy cluster, helping to scale related hydrogen and clean energy initiatives in the region.

This initiative is not just about fertilizer; it's about creating a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector while actively combating climate change.

