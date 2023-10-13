Cora Health Solutions Announces Success Of Events And Initiatives For Mental Health Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cora Health Solutions is offering services and events to help raise awareness of mental health and destigmatize mental health issues.

- Betsy Serrano PMHNPPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF OCTOBER EVENTS AND OFFERINGS ARE:Mental Health Screenings. Betsy Serrano is offering free 15-minute mental health screenings over the phone, offering individuals the opportunity to assess their well-being. Betsy will be offering these screenings throughout the month of October.Public Awareness Campaign: Cora Health Solutions is launching a social media and local outreach campaign to encourage open conversations about mental health and offer information on locally available resources.Collaboration with local schools: Cora Health Solutions is offering collaboration with local schools from elementary through high school to raise awareness among students and parents of the value of mental and emotional health and well-being.Additionally, Cora Health Solutions is now a Spravato Treatment Center. Betsy can offer Spravato for Treatment-resistant Depression and/or Major Depressive Disorder in adults. Spravato is a nasal spray administered in the provider's office and is covered by most insurance plans.Major Depressive Disorder and Treatment Resistant Disorder are serious mental health disorders that can sometimes lead to suicide.“Spravato has shown amazing results and can be very helpful in suicidal ideation” states Betsy“We can often get the patient cleared with their insurance quickly in these types of cases.”“Even if they are not thinking of suicide, major depression ruins many people's lives, and their families too.""Helping these patients get their smile back is so fulfilling to me and makes me so happy.”About Cora Health Solutions:Cora Health Solutions is a mental health and wellness practice in the Biltmore corridor. Betsy specializes in outpatient mental health care and believes in a holistic approach to meet each unique person's needs. Betsy's services include addiction treatments, treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit, bipolar disorder, and more. She also treats opioid use disorder with office-based opioid treatments; suboxone/naloxone, sublocade, naltrexone, vivitrol, and other medically assisted treatment. She is a certified Spravato treatment center using nasal ketamine for treatment-resistant depression and is excited to announce the Brainsway neuromodulator coming to her practice soon.Betsy has always wanted to help people. She started her career as a nurse's aide and worked as a licensed professional nurse while finishing her degree as a registered nurse. After finishing her degree, she worked in many areas of the hospital starting in post-cardiac intervention then neurology, orthopedics, med/surg, telemetry, and the emergency department as a local traveling nurse all while completing her Bachelor of Nursing. Betsy has also worked on acute care psychiatric floors and in acute care psychiatric hospitals. This led to the completion of her nurse practitioner degree with an emphasis in psychiatry. Betsy has worked with counselors/therapists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists to further her knowledge base and to serve her community.Cora Health Solutions4647 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85018602-907-5300For More Information Contact:or 415-948-5275

