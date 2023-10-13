Russia To Pursue Policy Of Strengthening Relations Between CIS Countries - President Putin


10/13/2023 7:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Russia will pursue a policy of strengthening relations between the CIS member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the CIS summit in Bishkek, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search