Russia To Pursue Policy Of Strengthening Relations Between CIS Countries - President Putin

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Russia will pursue a policy of strengthening relations between the CIS member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the CIS summit in Bishkek, Trend reports.

