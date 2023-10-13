Russia Presents Türkiye With Roadmap For Creation Of Gas Hub

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Russia has
developed a roadmap for the creation of a gas hub and presented it
to Türkiye, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in
an interview with RT Arabiс, Trend reports.
"Currently, this project is under discussion, the roadmap has
been developed and presented to Turkish partners. They are
considering this issue. As soon as the roadmap is signed, the
actions will be implemented according to the plan," he said.
In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the
initiative to lay additional gas pipelines from the Russian
Federation to Türkiye along the bottom of the Black Sea, as well as
to create a gas hub.
