Azerbaijan Hosts Expo Of Global Breeding Company Table Grape Varieties (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. An exhibition of table grape varieties by the Israeli Grapa Varieties Ltd. company took place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Center for Agrarian Research, the exhibition of grapevine products was organized by the Shamakhi Center for Grape Sapling Cultivation.

Farmers and representatives of grape-related companies participated in the event.

Various table grape varieties produced by Grapa Varieties Ltd. were showcased at the event, and grape products were available for tasting.

Detailed information on early, mid-season, and late-ripening grape varieties, as well as the company's activities in the Russian market, was provided to the agrarians at the event.

The Shamakhi Center for Grape Sapling Cultivation focuses on ensuring the sustainability of the country's grapevine farms under various climatic conditions, providing planting material for grapevines resistant to phylloxera, and introducing new grape varieties.

Grapa Varieties is a leading global company that specializes in breeding and licensing timeless table grape varieties.