Azerbaijan Hosts Expo Of Global Breeding Company Table Grape Varieties (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. An exhibition of
table grape varieties by the Israeli Grapa Varieties Ltd. company
took place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the Center for Agrarian Research, the exhibition of
grapevine products was organized by the Shamakhi Center for Grape
Sapling Cultivation.
Farmers and representatives of grape-related companies
participated in the event.
Various table grape varieties produced by Grapa Varieties Ltd.
were showcased at the event, and grape products were available for
tasting.
Detailed information on early, mid-season, and late-ripening
grape varieties, as well as the company's activities in the Russian
market, was provided to the agrarians at the event.
The Shamakhi Center for Grape Sapling Cultivation focuses on
ensuring the sustainability of the country's grapevine farms under
various climatic conditions, providing planting material for
grapevines resistant to phylloxera, and introducing new grape
varieties.
Grapa Varieties is a leading global company that specializes in
breeding and licensing timeless table grape varieties.
