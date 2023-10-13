Data Catalog Market Value, Share, Competitive Analysis (2035) Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “ Data Catalog Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 ” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global data catalog market in terms of market segmentation by end-user, component, deployment, and by region.

Growing Unavailability of Data Scientists and Engineers to Promote Global Market Share of Data Catalog

The global data catalog market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased shortage of data scientists and data engineers. Nowadays, companies are facing a high shortage of data scientists and data engineers. In this case, data catalogs can be very helpful, they can help in filling this gap by providing a tool that can be used by non-technical background users to manage and organize the data. The data from three data science employment services were compiled by the consulting company and it found there would be a shortage of 250, 000 in 2020 on account of job openings for data scientists/analysts.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global data catalog market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surge in Utilization for Enhancement of Employee Productivity and Quality of Life Rising Integration of Self-Services Analytics

Challenges:

The data catalog solutions can be expensive, particularly for large organizations. Companies need to carefully consider the cost of data catalog solutions before they make a purchase. Moreover, the lack of skilled labor is some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of the data catalog.

Request for customization @

By end user, the global data catalog market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, banking & finance, manufacturing, and healthcare. The banking & finance segment is to garner substantial revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The important role of data management in this sector contributed to the segment's growth. Data catalog shows data properties and locations of a business while data governance identifies the data owner and consumer. It's a tool for users to manage their data, and this makes it easier for data users to find where to go if they encounter a query.

By region, the Europe data catalog market is to generate notable revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is anticipated by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data, and data analytics in the region. Moreover, most of the market players such as Capgemini and SAP SE are based in this region only, which also contributes to the market growth.





This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global data catalog market which includes company profiling of Microsoft Corporation, Alation Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Collibra NV,

Access our detailed report @

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion, investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email:

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919