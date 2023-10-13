International Organization For Russian Language Inaugurates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. An
international organization for the Russian language is being
established, Trend reports.
The decision was made at today's meeting of the CIS Council of
Heads of State in Bishkek.
The document on the establishment of this organization was
signed during the event.
Such an initiative was proposed by President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In addition, a document on the establishment of the status of
observer and partner of the CIS was signed.
