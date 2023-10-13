International Organization For Russian Language Inaugurates


10/13/2023 7:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. An international organization for the Russian language is being established, Trend reports.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek.

The document on the establishment of this organization was signed during the event.

Such an initiative was proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In addition, a document on the establishment of the status of observer and partner of the CIS was signed.

MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237249

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search