International Organization For Russian Language Inaugurates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. An international organization for the Russian language is being established, Trend reports.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek.

The document on the establishment of this organization was signed during the event.

Such an initiative was proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In addition, a document on the establishment of the status of observer and partner of the CIS was signed.