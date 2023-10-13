CIS Chairmanship To Pass Over To Tajikistan In 2025

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Tajikistan will take over the CIS presidency in 2025, the CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said this in a press statement following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend reports.

