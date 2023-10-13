CIS Chairmanship To Pass Over To Tajikistan In 2025


10/13/2023 7:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Tajikistan will take over the CIS presidency in 2025, the CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said this in a press statement following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search