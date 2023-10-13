In Coming Weeks, Control Over Quality Of Medical Supplies For Army Going To Be Launched - Umerov's Deputy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the next few weeks, Ukraine will launch a process to control the quality of turnstiles and other medical supplies for the army.

Natalia Kalmykova, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News telethon, commenting on the question of checking the quality of turnstiles and first aid kits for military personnel, Ukrinform reported.

"The Minister's order to establish a medical department has now been signed, and this is the first step for the ministry to begin to exercise its regulatory function and create standards, requirements, etc. We have the approved set of first aid kits, but there is currently no procedure in Ukraine for quality, no necessary technical means to determine the quality of a particular component in the set. What is being done now? We are working on standardizing the means of providing emergency combat assistance, primarily in terms of turnstiles, as this is a life-saving tool," Kalmykova said.

According to her, the possibility of a quick solution to confirm the quality of turnstiles manufactured in Ukraine is being worked out with Western partners.

Kalmykova expressed hope that the system of control over medical products will be launched in the coming weeks.

She clarified that the supplies that are planned to be supplied, as well as those that have already been delivered to combat units, will be subject to verification.

As reported, on October 9, in the program 'Ukrinform: Evening Stream' program, combat medic and tactical medicine instructor Maria Nazarova said that each army in the world defines its own standard of first aid kits for the military. She also said that it took the Ukrainian army less time than the United States to implement the American standard of tactical medicine.