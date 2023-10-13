Ukraine Accumulates 15.5 Bcm Of Gas, Over 1.2M Tonnes Of Coal PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of preparations for the heating season, Ukraine has already accumulated 15.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 1.2 million tonnes of coal.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the extended meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, devoted to the urgent issues of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Office of the President of Ukraine .

According to Shmyhal, central and local authorities are focusing efforts on the preparation and successful completion of the heating season, the restoration of civilian homes and socially important and critical infrastructure, as well as the support of local businesses.

“Russia is preparing the next stage of winter energy terror after the temperature drops significantly. We are, of course, preparing. It is very important that today we have absolutely sufficient gas stocks in storage – 15.5 billion cubic meters. We have more than 1.2 million tonnes of coal, and the Ministry of Energy continues accumulating the necessary energy resources,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that efforts are underway to deploy the 'Points of Invincibility'.

“We have set up 330 of them in the Chernihiv region and 541 in the Sumy region. It is important to provide access to them, as well as power, heat and communications,” Shmyhal noted.

Additionally, efforts are underway to make an online map of Points of Invincibility and shelters available in the Diia application.

In general, the Chernihiv region is 99.5% ready for the heating season, and the Sumy region is 99.1% ready.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine