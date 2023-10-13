President Of Northern Cyprus Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by President of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, who is on an official visit to
Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to
the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and
independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and
flowers at the National Leader`s tomb, Azernews reports.
The delegation also put flowers at the grave of the National
Leader`s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa
Aliyeva.
The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate
Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's
independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the
Eternal Flame monument.
The delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they
were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and
redevelopment works carried out in the city.
The delegation then visited the“Turkish Martyrdom” monument
erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the
battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian
Dashnak troops in 1918 and laid a wreath and flowers at the
monument.
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar
signed the guest book of the“Turkish Martyrdom” monument.
