Ehealth Market Trends, Demand, Size, Share, Key Companies, Developing Technologies And Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global eHealth market on the basis of product, services, end user and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“eHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the eHealth market?

The global eHealth market size reached US$ 100.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 304.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during 2023-2028.

eHealth, or electronic health, refers to the utilization of information and communications technology (ICT) in healthcare services. It aims to improve the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare delivery. eHealth encompasses a broad range of applications, including electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine, health information systems, wearable devices for monitoring health metrics, and digital platforms for scheduling and consultations.

One of the key advantages of eHealth is its ability to bridge geographical gaps. Telemedicine, for instance, allows healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely, which is especially valuable for individuals residing in rural or underserved areas.

Electronic health records streamline the administrative aspects of healthcare, thus making it easier for healthcare professionals to access and share crucial patient data. This leads to more accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. eHealth is also instrumental in empowering patients to take charge of their own health. Wearable devices and mobile health apps can monitor vital statistics, activity levels, and other health indicators, providing real-time feedback that encourages proactive health management.

Additionally, eHealth plays a vital role in public health initiatives. Data analytics tools can aggregate and analyze health data on a large scale to track disease outbreaks, understand health trends, and allocate resources more effectively.

eHealth Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

Significant technological advancements represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the e-health market across the globe. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are revolutionizing the capabilities of eHealth platforms. These technologies are enabling more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and real-time health monitoring, which is adding value to the eHealth ecosystem. In line with this, the escalating cost of healthcare services is making it imperative to find cost-effective alternatives. eHealth solutions often offer cost benefits, both to healthcare providers and patients, by streamlining operations and reducing the need for physical infrastructure.

eHealth technologies are democratizing access to healthcare services, particularly for individuals in remote or underserved regions. In addition to this, telemedicine consultations and mobile health applications allow people to receive medical advice without the need for physical travel, increasing the reach of quality healthcare. Government initiatives and favorable policies are bolstering the market. Regulations supporting telehealth services and incentivizing the adoption of electronic health records are driving the market growth. Consumers are accustomed to the conveniences afforded by technology which extends to healthcare, where there is an increasing expectation for more accessible, efficient, and personalized services. eHealth meets these expectations, which is further spurring its adoption. With an aging global population, there is a rising need for constant healthcare monitoring and management. eHealth solutions are particularly suitable for addressing age-related health conditions, which are serving a growing demographic.

Apart from this, the capability of eHealth platforms to aggregate vast amounts of data enables better healthcare decision-making. Data analytics can reveal health trends, predict outbreaks, and optimize resource allocation, which improves public health outcomes, thus facilitating the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

eHealth Key Companies:

.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

.Athenahealth

.Cerner Corporation

.Doximity Inc.

.Epic Systems Corporation

.General Electric Company

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Koninklijke Philips NV

.Medisafe Limited (Steris plc)

.SetPoint Medical Corporation

.Telecare Corporation

eHealth Market Segmentations:

Breakup by Product:

.Electronic Health Records

.ePrescribing

.Clinical Decision Support

.Telemedicine

.Consumer Health Information

.mHealth

.Others

Breakup by Services:

.Monitoring

.Diagnostic

.Healthcare Strengthening

.Others

Breakup by End User:

.Healthcare Providers

.Payers

.Healthcare Consumers

.Others

Geographical Analysis:

.North America

.Asia Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

