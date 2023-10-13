Data Center Cooling Market Trends And Profitable Business Opportunities 2023 To 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global data center cooling market in terms of market segmentation by product, data center type, cooling technique, end user, and by region.

Growing Use of Smartphones to Promote Global Market Share of Data Center Cooling

The global data center cooling market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased utilization of smartphones. About 85 percent of the world's population will possess a smartphone by 2023, resulting in about 5 billion smartphone users worldwide. As people use smartphones more frequently, servers are under more demand to support these devices. The daily activity that is observed on the phones is a tiny window into the vast cloud infrastructure that powers all of those apps, photo-sharing services, messages, notifications, tweets, emails, and other services. Hence, the adoption of data center cooling is estimated to increase.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global data center cooling market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surge in Rate of Energy Consumption by Data Centers Rising Penetration of the Internet

Challenges:

The data center cooling system can be very expensive, and this is a major barrier to entry for many organizations. There is a need for more cost-effective cooling solutions that can make data centers more accessible to a wider range of businesses. Furthermore, the risk of downtime due to cooling failures is one of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of data center cooling

Request for customization @

By cooling technique, the global data center cooling market is segmented into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. The room-based cooling segment is to garner significant revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This method has become a popular technique leading increasing growth rate of this segment. It is famous owing to its ability to form an adequate temperature by combining hot and cold air at the same time ensuring the prevention of hot spots.

By region, the Europe data center cooling market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is anticipated by IT infrastructure development in rising European nations including Hungary, Greece, Poland, and Turkey. Furthermore, increasing the construction of hyperscale data centers in the region in order to store a massive amount of data also boosts the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global data center cooling market which includes company profiling of Asetek, Inc., Black Box Limited, Nortek Air Solution LLC, Vertiv Group Corporation, Rittal GmBh & Co, Stulz Gmbh,

Access our detailed report at:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives make wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds. Our out-of-the-box thinking helps our clients to make wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email:

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919