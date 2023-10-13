Cell Therapy Emerges As Fastest-Growing Segment In Microcarrier Market, Fueling Regenerative Medicine


10/13/2023 6:46:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcarrier Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Microcarrier Market is poised to achieve a substantial valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by 2030, according to a comprehensive market analysis.

Microcarriers, vital in the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors, are revolutionizing biopharmaceutical and cell therapy production. This versatile technology supports the cultivation of virus-generating or protein-producing adherent cell populations, playing a pivotal role in large-scale biologics and vaccine manufacturing.

Key Market Drivers:

  • High Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines: A growing preference for cell-based vaccine production.
  • Rising Occurrence of Diseases: Increased incidence of diseases like diabetes, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in cell biology research.

    Market Opportunities:

  • Research and Development: Focus on developing new cell-based therapies for chronic diseases.
  • Monoclonal Antibodies: Rising demand for targeted therapies in cancer and autoimmune disorders.
  • Regenerative Medicine: Fueling demand for microcarriers in cell therapy.

    Microcarrier Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.85% from 2022 to 2030

    The Microcarrier Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need to enhance vaccine production yields, reduce costs, and address a wide range of diseases. Biologics and regenerative medicine are witnessing substantial demand, with a focus on innovative treatments and constant technological advancements in cell biology research.

    Key Market Challenges:

  • Cost of Research: Microcarrier research can be costly for small-scale businesses and academic institutes.
  • Downstream Processing: Harvesting cells from microcarriers can be expensive.

    Despite these challenges, the Microcarrier Market is growing, having reached USD 1.74 billion in 2022.

    Microcarrier Beads: The Leading Consumables Fostering Growth

    Microcarrier Market's Consumables segment includes Microcarrier Beads and Media & Reagents. Microcarrier beads take the lead, thanks to their pivotal role in biotechnology and cell culture. These beads provide a flexible platform for cell attachment and growth, facilitating the production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and cell-based therapies. Their ability to support high cell densities and scalability in bioprocessing makes them indispensable for efficient and cost-effective solutions.

    Cell Therapy: Fastest-Growing Segment

    Cell therapy is the fastest-growing segment in the Microcarrier Market, driven by regenerative medicine and the expanding use of cell-based treatments. Microcarriers provide an essential platform for cultivating and expanding cells used in cutting-edge therapies, including stem cell-based cures, immunotherapies, and tissue engineering applications.

    Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Market Leaders

    Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead the Microcarrier Market, relying extensively on microcarriers for various applications. They play a crucial role in the production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and cell-based treatments. Continuous investments in research and development, along with innovation in microcarrier technology, further bolster the demand for microcarriers.

    The United States: Driving Innovation in the Microcarrier Industry

    The United States stands out in the Microcarrier Market, known for its innovation and technological advancements. With a robust research and development environment, a vast pool of biotech and pharma companies, and strategic collaborations with academic institutions, the U.S. Microcarrier industry leads in areas such as stem cell therapy, vaccine production, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

    Key Players:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Merck KGaA
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Sartorius AG
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Corning Inc.
  • Lonza Group
  • Getinge
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

    The Microcarrier Market continues to evolve, driven by the growing demand for biologics, regenerative medicine, and innovative cell-based therapies. As the industry expands, it promises advancements in healthcare and biopharmaceuticals.

    Key Attributes:

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 210
    Forecast Period 2022 - 2030
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.74 Billion
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.45 Billion
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8%
    Regions Covered Global

    Key Topics Covered:
    1. Introduction
    2. Research& Methodology
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Dynamics
    4.1 Growth Drivers
    4.2 Challenges
    5. Global Microcarriers Market
    6. Global Microcarriers Market - Share Analysis
    6.1 By Product Type
    6.1.1 By Consumables
    6.2 By Application
    6.3 By End User
    6.4 By Countries
    7. Product Type-Global Microcarriers Market
    7.1 Consumables
    7.1.1 Microcarrier Beads
    7.1.2 Media & Reagents
    7.2 Equipment
    8. Application- Global Microcarriers Market
    8.1 Cell Therapy
    8.2 Vaccine Manufacturing
    8.3 Others
    9. End User- Global Microcarriers Market
    9.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
    9.2 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations
    9.3 Academic & Research Institutes
    10. Countries- Global Microcarriers Market
    10.1 North America
    10.1.1 United States
    10.1.2 Canada
    10.2 Europe
    10.2.1 France
    10.2.2 Germany
    10.2.3 Italy
    10.2.4 Spain
    10.2.5 United Kingdom
    10.2.6 Belgium
    10.2.7 Netherland
    10.2.8 Turkey
    10.3 Asia Pacific
    10.3.1 China
    10.3.2 Japan
    10.3.3 India
    10.3.4 South Korea
    10.3.5 Thailand
    10.3.6 Malaysia
    10.3.7 Indonesia
    10.3.8 Australia
    10.3.9 New Zealand
    10.4 Latin America
    10.4.1 Brazil
    10.4.2 Mexico
    10.4.3 Argentina
    10.5 Middle East & Africa
    10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    10.5.2 UAE
    10.5.3 South Africa
    10.6 Rest of the World
    11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis- Global Microcarriers Market
    12. SWOT Analysis- Global Microcarriers Market
    13. Key Players Analysis

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets
    ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    Attachment

    • Global Microcarrier Market



    Global Microcarrier Market Global Microcarrier Market Tags Microcarrier Monoclonal Antibodies Monoclonal Antibody Research and Development Tissue Engineering

    MENAFN13102023004107003653ID1107237067

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search