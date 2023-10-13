Hot Stamping Foils Market Size To Reach USD 2.6 Billion By 2031 At 4.4% CAGR Report By TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hot Stamping Foils Market
The increasing adoption of hot stamping foils for the packaging of beverages is a major factor driving the global hot stamping foils market
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Hot Stamping Foils Market encompasses a range of products, including Metallic Foils, Pigment Foils, Hologram Foils, and Specialty Foils. These foils find applications in various sectors, primarily within Label & Packaging, including Narrow Web Label, Wet Glue Label, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Packaging, and Printing. As we explore this dynamic industry, we will delve into its growth, trends, and forecasts for the period spanning 2021 to 2031.
In 2020, the global hot stamping foils market was valued at more than US$ 1.6 billion. It is projected to exhibit a steady expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 through 2031. By the end of this forecast period, it is anticipated that the market will reach a total value of US$ 2.6 billion.
Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence –
The market features a diverse product portfolio, including Metallic Foils, Pigment Foils, Hologram Foils, and Specialty Foils. These products cater to a variety of industries and applications, adding a layer of visual appeal and functionality to products in the market.
Lists out all the prominent companies operating in the Hot Stamping Foils Market. They are as follows:
.Leonhard Kurz
.API
.CFC International (ITW Foils)
.Crown Roll Leaf
.Nakai Industrial
.Oike
.Univacco Foils
.Katani
.Washin Chemical Industry
.Kolon Corporation
.K Laser
.Nakajima Metal Leaf
.Powder Co. Ltd.
.Foilco
.Murata Kimpaku Co. Ltd
.Henan Foils.
Feel free to ask any questions before making a purchase of this report-
Other features of the report:
- Key strategies with a focus on the R&D methods, localization strategies, corporate structure, production capabilities, sales, and performance in various companies.
- Provides valuable insights into the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning.
- Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
- Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
The study provides a comprehensive outlook vital to keeping market knowledge up to date. The segments and sub-section of Hot Stamping Foil market is shown below:
Please feel free to contact our analyst if you have any questions before making a decision to buy this report -
Market Segmentation
Product
.Metallic Foils
.Pigment Foils
.Hologram Foils
.Specialty Foils
Carrier Film
.Paper
.Cellulose Acetate
.Polypropylene
.Polythene
.Polyester
.PET
Label & Packaging
.Narrow Web Label
.Wet Glue Label
.Folding Cartons
.Flexible Packaging
.Corrugated Packaging
.Printing
End-use
.Cigarettes & Beverages
.Cosmetics
.Consumer Electronics
.Textile & Apparel
.Automobiles
.Currency Printing
.Publication & Commercial
More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –
Superhydrophobic Coatings Market - Market Status,Growth,Trends and Outlook
Titanium Dioxide Market - Market Analysis On Future Development
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN13102023003118003196ID1107237063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.