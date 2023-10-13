Child Resistant Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach The Value Of US$ 40.1 Bn By The End Of 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Child Resistant Packaging Market

Rising awareness among end users regarding child safety from various harmful products and content fuels the demand for child resistant packaging.

Child Resistant Packaging Market is Expected to Grow from US$ 21.2 Bn in 2020 to US$ 40.1 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are major users of child-resistant closures due to the need to protect patients, especially children, from accidental ingestion of prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs. A rise in awareness about the safety of children while dealing with pharmaceutical products is expected to boost the demand for child-resistant packaging solutions. Child-resistant closures are the preferred option for safe and secure packaging in pharmaceuticals in order to cut down on intoxication cases. Industries dealing with chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, and other hazardous materials require child-resistant closures to protect both children and adults from accidental exposure or ingestion, driving the market demand adoption of flexible film pouches offers manufacturers the opportunity to diversify their offerings in the realm of child-resistant packaging. Child-resistant packaging plays a vital role in safeguarding young children against accessing cannabis-infused foods and beverages (F&B). In addition to child safety, packaging firms operating in the child-resistant packaging market must also weigh factors such as product shelf life and cost, especially in the context of preserving cannabis F&B products. Furthermore, packaging companies are increasingly attuned to environmental impact, user-friendliness, and the accessibility of their products to senior consumers. To meet these evolving demands, manufacturers are ramping up the production of various solutions, including flexible film pouches, rigid paper, and glass bottles, thereby expanding their product portfolio within the child-resistant packaging sector. Child-resistant packaging design presents a unique challenge: it should be accessible to the elderly while remaining a formidable barrier for children. Manufacturers within the child-resistant packaging industry are actively working on user-friendly closure systems. These innovations not only assist manufacturers in adhering to compliance requirements but also simplify the usage process for consumers. Closure caps adorned with textual instructions and pictorial cues have gained popularity in addressing this dual challenge effectively. The list of key players operating in the Child Resistant Packaging Market includes following names: Key vendors in the Child Resistant Packaging Market are Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry global, Gerresheimer AG, KushCo Holdings Inc., WestRock Company, Bilcare Limited, Global Closure Systems, Winpak Ltd., etc. Child Resistant Packaging Market Regional Insights: The report has been segmented into many key countries, including market size, CAGR, import and export of Child Resistant Packaging Market in the different countries mentioned in the report. The regions and their countries studied are: oNorth America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) oEurope (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.) oAsia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam) Market Segmentation: .Product Type oCaps and Closure oBlister and Clamshells oJoint Container Tubes oBags and Pouches oCartons .Material oPlastic oGlass oMetal oPaper & Paperboard .End-use Industry oPharmaceuticals oFood & Beverages oCosmetics & Personal Care oHome Care & Toiletries oChemical & Fertilizers oAutomotive oCannabis oTobacco

