Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Future Trends And Forecast 2023-2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Endpoint Security Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global endpoint security market in terms of market segmentation by component, end use, user type, enterprise type, deployment, and by region.

Growing Deployment of Security in Several Industries to Drive Growth of the Global Endpoint Security Market

The global endpoint security market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased deployment of security in various sectors. The growth can be ascribed to the increasing deployment of endpoint security for numerous security with the surge in the demand for it in several industries for various purposes such as retail, IT & telecom, and BFSI. Furthermore, the large demand for endpoint security solutions in the market has been triggered by a growing number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices that have access to vital data.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global endpoint security market are:

Growth Drivers:



Increasing Adoption of BYOD Trend Escalating Government Initiatives

Challenges:

The lack of awareness and knowledge is expected to limit the market expansion many businesses due to lack of training and knowledge have been seen struggling with data security and data breach issues. Besides, high costs associated with the implementation and maintenance of endpoint security are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the global endpoint security market.

By deployment, the global endpoint security market is segmented into on-premises, cloud. The cloud segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Small and medium-sized companies are increasing their adoption of cloud computing and storage systems. Several companies continue to move their IT infrastructures into cloud Infrastructure and it is expected that this trend will further increase over the coming years. This segment is experiencing growth due to the benefits offered by cloud infrastructure, such as ease of use, minimal need for in-house infrastructures, scalability, and easy installation of security solutions.

By region, the Europe endpoint security market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the European region is anticipated by an increasing number of IoT usage instances and a high number of connected devices in the workplace in this region. The utilization of these devices can lead to endpoint attacks on the data which raises the demand for endpoint security.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global endpoint security market which includes company profiling of McAfee LLC, Cisco System Inc., VMware INC., Broadcom Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Symantec Corporation, F-Secure Corporation

