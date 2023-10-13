Dry Type Transformer Market Size, Cost Estimation, Business Plan 2023-2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Dry Type Transformer Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global dry type transformer market in terms of market segmentation by type, technology, rating, end use and by region.

Rising Popularity for energy-efficient transformers to Promote Global Market Share of Dry Type Transformer

The global dry type transformer market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing demand for energy efficient transformers. With an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, industries are seeking ways to enhance their energy efficiency and dry type transformers provide an ideal solution. The United Nations has emphasized the importance of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent by 2030 when compared to the levels recorded in 2010. Furthermore, they have established a target of attaining zero emissions by the year 2050.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global dry type transformer market are:

Growth Drivers:



The growing demand for renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power Increasing demand for reliable power across the world, especially from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

Challenges:

The high cost of raw materials and the growing risk of fire hazards are two of the most significant factors that are expected to limit the growth of the dry type transformer market. Additionally, the lack of technical expertise and difficulty in installation and maintenance are also likely to impede the growth of the market.

By type, the global dry type transformer market is segmented into dry type converter transformer, dry type rectifier transformer. In the year 2035, dry type converter transformer segment will have the market share accounting for approximately 59%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for type converters in industries such as oil & gas utilities and renewables. These converters are known for their efficiency compared to types. Additionally, they have a risk of fire hazards due to their nonflammable insulation making them suitable for challenging and dangerous environments. Moreover, they provide higher short circuit strength compared to other converter types, which makes them a preferred choice, in various industries.

By region, the Asia Pacific dry type transformer market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. The region is experiencing a growing need for cost effective electricity transmission and distribution driven by the increasing demand for electrical and electronic products. Moreover, the market in the region is expected to flourish due to investments, especially in the development of advanced residential areas. A notable example of this is Aflac's achievement in December 2020 where they made investments totaling more than USD 1.7 billion. These investments primarily focused on supporting education, affordable housing, transportation, and healthcare facilities both, in Japan and the United States.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Siemens AG, WEG Industries, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Virginia Transformer Corp, General Electric Company, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., ABB Ltd., Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

