Anoto Appoints Hans Haywood As Interim CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 13 October 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) today announces the appointment of Hans Haywood as the interim CFO for the Company.



Mr. Haywood is a non-executive director at Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, and he holds similar leadership positions in various private firms. He is the founder and principal of HKA Capital Advisors which provides management and corporate consulting services. Prior to this, Mr. Haywood was co-CIO of a Swiss based family office/private equity fund where he made active investments in the technology and resource sectors, previously he was a Partner and Senior Portfolio of a multi-strategy hedge-fund. Earlier in his career Mr. Haywood was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the fixed-income trading division. Mr. Haywood holds a Master of Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London.