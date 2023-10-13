Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Set To Touch US$ 3.0 Billion By 2030, According To Rationalstat Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market value is US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Retinoblastoma is an uncommon form of eye cancer that arises in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. It most commonly affects children under the age of five, but it can also affect older children and adults. The goal of retinoblastoma treatment is to remove the cancer while saving the eye. The treatment choices available are determined by the size and location of the malignancy, as well as the age and overall health of the child.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including treatment type, type of retinoblastoma, type of staging and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Number of Patients) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type of retinoblastoma, non-hereditary retinoblastoma is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period due to increasing number of cases of no-hereditary retinoblastoma. On the basis of region, North America has a sizable market share for retinoblastoma therapy and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This region's market share is likely to grow in the future. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.0 billion Growth Rate 4.5% Key Market Drivers

Advancements in medical technology

Ongoing research and development

Increasing incidence rates Improved healthcare infrastructure Companies Profiled

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cellceutix Corporation

Icon Bioscience RXi Pharmaceuticals

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global retinoblastoma treatment market include,

In September 2022, Researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre and the University of Miami discovered an estrogen-related receptor gamma, or ESRRG, that is overactive and increases tumour cell survival in retinoblastoma. The scientists reported in Science Advances that blocking ESRRG kills retinoblastoma cells.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global retinoblastoma treatment market growth include Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cellceutix Corporation, Icon Bioscience, and RXi Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global retinoblastoma treatment market based on treatment type, type of retinoblastoma, type of staging, and region



Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Treatment Type



Surgery



Chemotherapy



Radiation Therapy



Laser Therapy



Cryotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type of Retinoblastoma



Non-hereditary

Hereditary

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type of Staging



Intraocular

Extraocular

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





US



Canada



Latin America Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Retinoblastoma Treatment Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Retinoblastoma Treatment Report:



What will be the market value of the global retinoblastoma treatment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global retinoblastoma treatment market?

What are the market drivers of the global retinoblastoma treatment market?

What are the key trends in the global retinoblastoma treatment market?

Which is the leading region in the global retinoblastoma treatment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global retinoblastoma treatment market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global retinoblastoma treatment market?

Running a year End discount of 20%-

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Swab Market - Global Swab Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Pet CBD (cannabidiol) Market - Global Pet CBD (cannabidiol) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Medical Rehabilitation Service Market - Global Medical Rehabilitation Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Hepatitis B Virus Market - Global Hepatitis B Virus Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market - Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperpl Medication - Global Benign Prostatic Hyperpl Medication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Red Light Therapy Device Market - Global Red Light Therapy Device Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

US Pharmacy Market - US pharmacy market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 706 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market - global retinoblastoma treatment market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 3.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period .

Global Pet Relaxants Market - Global pet relaxants market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 443 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Global Mental Health Software Market

Global Dialysis Concentrate Market

Global AI in Healthcare Market

Global Pharmacogenomics Market

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market

Global Nasal Allergy Treatment

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Global Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market





Tags Retinoblastoma Treatment Marke Retinoblastoma Treatment Retinoblastoma health industry Health Related Links