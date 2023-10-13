Web Comic Breathes New Life Into Classic Horror Icons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike GagnonST. CATHARINES, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Comics veteran Mike Gagnon is breathing new life into classic horror characters in a new web comic simply titled "Orlok"."It's a character rich with potential." says the author. "There are literally centuries of back story not yet told for this character."The horror series centers around classic film character, Count Orlok, created by F.W. Marnau for "Nosferatu", one of the earliest vampire horror movies ever made.The series follows the title character as he amasses wealth, influence and victims in 18th century Europe.The strip promises a supporting cast drawn from classic horror literature and the public domain, with unexpected adaptations.“I'm really looking forward to building a compelling and creepy world and adding my take on some of histories most frightening characters.” Gagnon added.“If readers like and support it, this will be the foundation of an ongoing and growing universe.”Gagnon teases another famous characters, such as Bram Stoker's Dracula and characters from the Fables comic book universe, created by Bill Willingham, which recently became public domain, may show up in ongoing story lines as well.Supporters can download the entire first chapter now, with new chapters uploaded every 60 days. FREE sample pages are published weekly. Both can be found at .

