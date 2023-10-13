City Of Deltona, FL Enhances Asset Management With Cartegraph By Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This upgrade will centralize the City's asset management process, enhancing efficiency, and also empower the finance staff with automated reporting.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to eliminate paper-based workflows and integrate with GIS, the City of Deltona, FL, recognized the need for an advanced asset management solution. The City discovered its ideal match in OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.The City of Deltona, located about 30 miles outside of Orlando, constantly strives for innovation but was often struggling with manual processes for asset management. Its priority list for a new software solution included mobile functionality, a cloud-based system, and comprehensive GIS integration. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as a clear frontrunner, standing out for its robust functionality and its tailored fit for the City's needs.With the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management, Deltona can welcome a new era of efficient asset management. This transition will not only centralize the City's asset management process, enhancing accuracy and efficiency, but will also empower the finance staff and department heads with automated reporting, allowing them to make data-driven decisions. Furthermore, the enhanced GIS integration will play a pivotal role in strategic planning and resource allocation.The City of Deltona joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

