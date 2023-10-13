City Of Beverly, MA Streamlines Permitting And Licensing With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting an upgrade from its legacy system, the City of Beverly, MA, sought a solution that could fit its unique Massachusetts-specific needs. Turning its sights to a trusted name, the City chose OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.The City of Beverly, located about 20 miles from Boston, had been wrestling with the tediousness of paper-based workflows and a lack of collaboration tools. The objective was clear: The City needed a software system that could automate work, consolidate operations into a single location, and significantly decrease application approval times. As the team evaluated their options, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the solution, perfectly aligned with their aspirations and offering unparalleled features.As the City starts using OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, it can expect to significantly reduce the time it takes to approve permit applications. The new system promises a unified online platform for building, planning, licenses, code enforcement, and more, potentially accelerating permit processing by four to five times. In addition, residents and business owners will have the ability to submit applications and pay fees online, at any time and from anywhere.The City of Beverly joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

