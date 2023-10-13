Rare Earth Metals Market Trends And Profitable Business Opportunities 2023 To 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on“ Rare-Earth Metals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 ” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global rare-earth metals market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, and by region.

Expanding Investment in Green Energy Technologies to Promote Global Market Share of Rare-Earth Metals

The Global Wind Energy Council reported that the cumulative installed wind power capacity reached 743 GW by the end of 2020, indicating a significant growth in wind energy projects that require rare-earth magnets in turbines. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies has been a significant driver of rare-earth metals demand. Rare-earth magnets, such as neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, are vital components in EV motors and wind turbines. The proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices has led to a rising demand for rare-earth elements, particularly in the miniaturization of components and the development of high-performance screens and speakers.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global rare-earth metals market are:

Growth Drivers:



Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Growing Advancements and Electronics Industry Growth

Challenges:

Rare-earth mining and processing can have substantial environmental impacts, including habitat destruction, water pollution, and radioactive waste generation. Ensuring responsible and sustainable mining practices is a significant challenge for the industry. The rare-earth metals market has experienced price volatility in the past, partly due to geopolitical factors and supply fluctuations. Rapid changes in prices can affect manufacturers' costs and profit margins, leading to uncertainty in the market.

The light segment is to garner a highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Light rare-earth metals are commonly used in electronics and semiconductors due to their unique magnetic and electrical properties, making them essential for manufacturing electronic devices. The increasing demand for electronic devices fuels the need for LREEs in their production. LREEs, particularly neodymium and praseodymium, are crucial components in high-performance magnets used in EV motors and wind turbines, driving the growth of the LREEs segment.

By region, the Europe rare-earth metals market is to generate a notable revenue by the end of 2035. Europe's emphasis on technological innovation drives the demand for rare-earth metals used in various high-tech applications, including electronics, telecommunications, and renewable energy technologies. The region's commitment to renewable energy projects and clean technologies boosts the demand for rare-earth metals used in wind turbines, solar panels, and other clean energy applications.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global rare-earth metals market which includes company profiling of Lynas Corporation (Australia), China Northern Rare Earth Group (China), Iluka Resources (Australia), MP Materials (United States), China Minmetals Corporation (China),

