Author Dr. Mark Athanasios C. Karras To Participate In The 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

Dr Mark Athanasios C. Karras, a renowned author in the field of self-improvement and personal growth, is thrilled to announce his participation in one of the biggest book fair events in the world, the Frankfurter Buchmesse. The event will take place from October 18th to 22nd, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Dr. Karras' book, "Seven Gates to Freedom: Awareness and Consciousness," will be exhibited under the Bookmarc Alliance company. Fairgoers

and book lovers are invited to visit Bookmarc Alliance Hall/Booth 6.0/A10 to explore this captivating and enlightening book. The paperback edition of "Seven Gates to Freedom" will be available for purchase at the booth for $10.95, while the Kindle edition can be purchased for $3.99.

"Seven Gates to Freedom: Awareness and Consciousness" offers readers a unique opportunity to expand their awareness and maintain their youth as they age. The book presents a novel challenge for individuals to tap into their full potential and discover a brighter and more spacious world. Through a captivating illustration, readers can embark on a journey through time and space, leaving behind the constraints of waste and gravity. The book's message is rooted in the universal notion of personal growth and self-discovery, transcending religious affiliations.

Dr. Karras emphasizes that the book's illustration and literature are tools for the reader's success. By practicing the techniques outlined in the book,

readers can achieve a deeper understanding of their place in the universe and experience a profound sense of relief and youthfulness. The book explores various spheres of human awareness and consciousness, highlighting the role of the mind in assisting rather than dominating the soul.

"We are excited to showcase Dr Mark Athanasios C. Karras' groundbreaking book at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair," said a representative from Bookmarc Alliance. "His work has the potential to transform lives and inspire individuals to unlock their true potential. We invite all fairgoers to visit our booth and explore the transformative power of 'Seven Gates to Freedom: Awareness and Consciousness.'"

In addition to the Frankfurt Book Fair, "Seven Gates to Freedom: Awareness and Consciousness" can be purchased at Bookmarc Alliance, Sweet A's

Book Cafe in West Covina, Amazo , Barnes and Noble , and other online book resellers.

About the Author:

Dr. Mark Athanasios C. Karras is a highly respected author in the field of self-improvement and personal growth. With a deep understanding of human potential, Dr Karras has dedicated his life to helping individuals unlock their true capabilities. His work has been widely recognized and has garnered a loyal following of readers seeking personal transformation.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit for more information.